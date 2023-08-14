Rapper Magoo, Timbaland's Former Collaborator, Dead at 50: Report

Rapper Magoo, who was best known as Timbaland’s longtime collaborator, reportedly died Sunday. He was 50.

via: HipHopDX

Digital Black, of the group Playa, was the first to post a tribute to the late rapper on his Instagram page on Sunday (August 13).

“Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends,” he wrote.

Ginuwine also appeared to pay tribute to the Norfolk, Virginia native, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff.

“Times get rough but we keep on pushing just heard some news I hope it ain’t true …I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it,” he wrote on Instagram.

Originally formed in 1989, Timbaland & Magoo initially met when they were teenagers, and decided to form a rap group. Though best known for their single, “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” the pair released three albums and were perhaps best known for their work with Missy Elliott.

In 2021, Blackground Records and Empire Distribution teamed up to re-release the whole Timbaland & Magoo catalog, which also included Timbo’s Tim’s Bio: Life from the Basement LP that initially dropped in 1998.

This distribution deal made it possible for the duo’s discography to be released to streaming platforms, making it available to larger audiences for the first time since the group’s inception.

Magoo was far from a forgotten figure in Hip Hop, receiving his flowers back in May 2020 (although at the expense of Timbaland, much to the latter’s chagrin).

Posting a clip of the Virginia native’s verse from his and Timbo’s 1997 hit “Luv 2 Luv U,” one fan declared Magoo the worst to ever hit a mic.

“Ladies and gentlemen I present to you the WORST rapper to ever exist,” they wrote along with crying face emojis.

This immediately prompted a response from people who were around to see the “Up Jumps Da Boogie” rapper in his prime, and they were quick to note that his bars were practically elite compared to some of the music being released today.

“Correction: He was below average THEN,” media personality Van Lathan wrote in response. “Looking back on it. We were lucky to have him. At least the n-gga was actually rapping.”

Magoo’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, and neither his family nor Timbaland have officially released a statement.