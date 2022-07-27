Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot in Louisiana

JayDaYoungan has passed away after being shot in Louisiana.

The rapper, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was 24 years old.

Another person described by police as “close family member” Kenyatta Scott Sr. was injured in the shooting and is currently in stable condition.

via Complex:

Kendall Bullen, chief of police for the Bogalusa Police Department confirmed the details shared in the Facebook post with Complex.

“We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr,” Bogalusa PD wrote. “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

The post continued, “Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

Police, who said they received a call about the first shooting at 5:50 p.m., believe that a second shooting that took place shortly after might be connected to the one in which JayDaYoungan was fatally shot. No one was hit in the second shooting.

“While working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7:00 pm,” the Bogalusa PD said in a statement. “In that case a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not hit.”

RIP.