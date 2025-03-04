Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and His Daughter Killed at Car Wash, a Day After Girl Celebrated 5th Birthday

BY: Walker Published 8 minutes ago

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter were shot to death Monday in Texas — and dramatic video shows how part of the murder went down.

Smith, known as G$ Lil Ronnie, and his daughter were identified as the victims by family members at the scene of the Forest Hills, Texas, shooting, FOX 4 News and WFAA reported. In a news release, Forest Hill police only identified the victims as a 30-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl.

Forest Hill police responded to the site of the shooting at a car wash and found Smith’s vehicle riddled with bullets, they said in a news release. Per the address provided by police, it appears to be Slappy’s Express Car Wash.

Responding officers tried to administer life-saving measures but declared both victims dead at the scene.

Investigators say two suspects in a white Kia exited their vehicle, walked up to the victims’ vehicle and shot them. The victims’ car was stationary at the time.

The suspects then quickly fled the scene, police said.

Smith’s aunt Stella Houston told WFAA she was not aware of anyone who would have had any issues with the “Hoodfame Killuminati” singer.

“He was a good kid. He was,” she said. “He didn’t bother nobody, He didn’t.”

“He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody,” she told FOX 4. “He was a family man, and he was going around rapping, okay. Why would you target him?”

She also told the outlet Smith’s daughter celebrated her 5th birthday a day before the killing.

In his last Instagram post, shared on Valentine’s Day, Smith shared a photo of himself, his daughter and a friend of the girl’s.

Smith wrote that his daughter was upset that her friend’s father was unable to join the friend for a school event.

“My BabyGirl Couldn’t Stand The Fact Her Friend Was Sad,” Smith wrote. “This Morning Her Daddy Couldn’t Make it to Donuts With Daddy This Morning So Yu Know We Let Her kno it’s Ok 2 Join us & She Can Snap it Up & That Changed her Whole Mood.”

“My Lil Valentines Literally,” he added alongside photos with his daughter and her friend.

Police have identified one suspect and have issued a capital murder warrant against the person, per their statement. They have not released that person’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is urged to contact Forest Hill Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by phone at 817-531-5250 (Option 5) or by email at policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org. Tipsters are asked to reference report number 25FPD01831.

via: People