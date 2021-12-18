Radio City Music Hall Cancels Rockettes Production Amid COVID-19 Spike [Photo]

Broadway has taken a major hit this week after several shows have had to cancel some performances, and now, “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” has had to cancel its all of its remaining shows in 2021 due to COVID cases.

via: Complex

In a statement shared on Twitter Friday, the Rockettes announced that its The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been canceled for the rest of the season.

“We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic,” the statement read. “We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”

The news comes hours after the dance company had canceled four shows scheduled for Friday, citing “breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production.” The annual show had been scheduled to run at Radio City Music Hall through Jan. 2.

All tickets for canceled shows would be fully refunded, the Rockettes confirmed in the statement.

Other major Broadway shows that canceled shows this week include Hamilton, MJ, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Ain’t Too Proud.

On Thursday, Madison Square Garden Entertainment venues, including Radio City Music Hall, announced they would start checking for proof of vaccination for children ages 5-11. Children will need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry into the MSG venues.