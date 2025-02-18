R. Kelly’s Lawyer Slams ‘SNL’ After Singer Was Labeled ‘Problematic Guest’

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a special episode on Sunday Feb. 16 night.

As part of the night, the show revisited iconic sketches from the five decades that its been on the air. The show also took a look back at old sketches that didn’t age well in a in memoriam portion of the show.

Kelly’s legal team is not laughing after SNL took a shot at the disgraced singer during its star-studded 50th anniversary special.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker’s attorney is firing back at the long-running sketch show for mocking the convicted sex offender.

Currently behind bars for multiple sex crimes, R. Kelly has faced a growing list of allegations for years, and his reputation is only sinking further with each new claim.

The popular show’s 50th anniversary special stirred the pot with its “In Memoriam” segment, where it spotlighted some of its most infamous past guests. The list included R. Kelly, Diddy, O.J. Simpson, Jared Fogle, and Robert Blake, figures who have made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

But not everyone found the joke amusing. R. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, called out “SNL” for what she sees as selective outrage. While she did not name names, she suggested the show conveniently left out others who could also be deemed “problematic.”

Speaking to TMZ, Bonjean criticized the segment, stating, “Rather arrogant that SNL sees it as their job to decide, belatedly, who should and should not be canceled.”

Interestingly, not all of the so-called controversial figures were offended. In fact, the executor of O.J. Simpson’s estate reportedly laughed at comedian John Mulaney’s joke about accused murderers hosting the show.

The controversies surrounding Kelly continue to escalate, with his daughter coming forward with devastating allegations of childhood sexual abuse.

The Blast reported in October that Buku shared her experience in the second episode of the TVEI Streaming Network’s two-part documentary, “R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey.”

She described the alleged incident, which occurred when she was eight or nine years old, recalling waking up to him touching her.

“I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep,” Buku recounted. She did not disclose the alleged abuse to her mother, Andrea Kelly until she was ten years old in 2009.

The 26-year-old’s account detailed not only the alleged incident itself but also the subsequent emotional and psychological repercussions she experienced. Buku explained that after confiding in her mother, Andrea, they reported the alleged incident to the police, filing a complaint under “Jane Doe.”

“They couldn’t prosecute him because I waited too long. So, at that point in my life, I felt like I said something for nothing,” she recounted. The alleged abuse almost fractured her family relationships.

“After I told my mom, I didn’t go over there anymore; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn’t go over there anymore,” Buku explained. She also admitted, “And even up until now, I struggle with it a lot.”

Buku’s testimony in the documentary “R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey” ignited a firestorm of anger against Kelly on X (formerly Twitter). Viewers who believed Buku’s account of alleged childhood sexual abuse expressed their profound sympathy for her and their disgust at his actions.

One person lamented, “I knew it. I knew it. I hate she had to go through that.” Another commenter, referencing past accusations surrounding Kelly, questioned, “Is she the one that ran away when she was 13, which happens to be the age R. Kelly likes his victims?” Another person wrote:

“This isn’t surprising but I hate she went through that. It’s one thing to go through sexual abuse period! it’s a added on pile of sh-t to know it was your own f-cking parent that did it to you like that one detail reallyf-cks with your head. I’m glad his where he belongs.”

In the wake of Buku’s devastating allegations against her father, the 58-year-old’s attorney, Bonjean, issued a statement refuting the claims. Bonjean’s response acknowledged Buku’s account of reporting the alleged abuse to her mother but disputed the accusations themselves.

The legal representative confirmed that a report was indeed filed, stating, “Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations. His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and itwas investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded.”

Bonjean also criticized the producers of the documentary “R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey,” where Buku shared her story. She asserted that “the ‘filmmakers,’ whoever they are, did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims.”

From the courtroom to a comedy show, R. Kelly remains a magnet for controversy.

via: The Blast

