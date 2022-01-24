R. Kelly's Former Manager Ordered To Stay Away From Singer's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Following Alleged Terroristic Threats

James Mason, R. Kelly’s former manager, has agreed to stay away from the singer’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage and her family.

via: Radar Online

According to TMZ, a spokesperson for the Henry County District Attorney’s office told the outlet that the case against Mason was dismissed in December in exchange for him agreeing to a permanent protective order. The protective order states that the singer and convicted sex offender’s former manager cannot have any contact to Savage or the rest of her family.

In 2018, Mason was arrested after turning himself in for felony terroristic threats following a call he made to Savage’s father in which he reportedly threatened to kill him and “do harm” to the rest of the Savage family.

“I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you, I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f—ing kill you,” Mason reportedly told Timothy Savage on the phone call.

Following Mason’s turning of himself in to the authorities, he was arrested and then released on a $10,000 bond.

“The time has come,” a source close to the investigation against Kelly told Radar at the time. “His former manager threatened to kill parents of an alleged victim in May – now, his new manager took the baton and continued the harassment. Anyone and everyone involved in this plot to intimidate witnesses, accusers and their families will be brought to justice – including anyone who assists them.”

As Radar previously reported, the dismissal of Mason’s case in exchange for agreeing to a permanent protective order comes following his former employer’s guilty verdict in September in which he was found guilty of all nine counts of racketeering charges and violations of the Mann Act – an Act which forbids taking “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.”

Although Mason did not testify in the case, another one of Kelly’s managers named Tom Arnold, who worked for the singer from 1998 to 2011, did testify.

During his testimony, Arnold claimed that the singer and newly convicted sex offender had a bad temper.

“We were all fined because someone ate his donuts,” the former studio manager told the court before sharing another incident in which Kelly docked him more than $1,000 in pay for hiring a male tour guide during a visit to Disney World in 2011.

R. Kelly’s next trial is currently set to take place in Chicago on Aug. 1.