R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Says She’s Pregnant With Singer’s Child in New Book

R. Kelly’s ‘fiancée’ and one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, says she’s pregnant with his child in her new book.

Savage, who according to court documents that surfaced last month is engaged to the disgraced singer, released the 11-page book (print length at 24 pages) on Amazon on Friday, promising a second part next year. In the book, the 26-year-old claims that she is several months pregnant and found out only a few months after the 55-year-old Kelly sent her an engagement ring.

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting,” she said. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

As pointed out by TMZ, she does not explain how she’s pregnant as Kelly has been behind bars for the past year. An image of a sonogram is included in the book, which Savage told New York Post was the only image he approved for publication. Savage added that she is “hoping for him to be released and prepare for new beginnings.”

In court documents Savage sent to a federal judge prior to Kelly’s sentencing, she revealed that they are allegedly engaged. “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancée,” she wrote in the June 13 letter to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2021 conviction in late June.

That poor alleged baby.