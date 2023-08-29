Quincy Brown Honors His Late Mom Kim Porter In New Instagram Post

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ oldest son Quincy Brown is remembering his mom.

via: BET

On Sunday (August 27), Brown took to social media with cute photos of him alongside his late mom, Kim Porter, as reported by PEOPLE.

In the Instagram post, the rapper and actor shared two images of them together. On the left image, Porter looks away from the lens while Brown rocks a white and black Nike set with a pair of Jordan sneakers. In the following photo, Porter flashes a sweet smile as young Brown shows his personality.

“Young Pooh Bear,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier this summer, Brown paid tribute to her in another post on the same platform. In that throwback snap, the mother-son duo are captured in an endearing moment while smiling at the camera.

“I’m still a MOMMA’s boy.” he captioned the post.

Porter is also mom to twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and Christian “King” Combs, 25, whom she shares with Diddy.

On November 15, 2018, Porter died of pneumonia at 47. According to NBC News, the former girlfriend of the “Act Bad” rapper died in her sleep from a lung infection. Investigators reported that she was found unresponsive in her bed on November 15, 2018, and “later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia,” according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner statement. “The manner of death was certified as natural.”

Back in April, Brown –who narrates and stars in the Paramount+ series, MTV’s Family Legacy alongside brothers Christian and Justin Dior Combs– opened up to PEOPLE about his sweet connection with his mother after her death.

“I’m my mom’s son, so therefore, there’s so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn’t even started yet, which is the best part about it,” he told the outlet “What my mom’s legacy is representative of is beyond words. That’s gonna really come to life soon.”