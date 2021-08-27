‘Queens’ Drops Extended Trailer for Musical Drama Starring Eve and Brandy [Video]

ABC brings together artists Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton with musical newbie and longtime actress Nadine Velazquez on the new musical drama Queens, premiering on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

Queens tells the story of four former bandmates who decide to reunite in their 40s after a major, public breakup on stage 20 years prior. “The dumbest thing we ever did was throw away friendships that most people never have. Let’s get this group back together,” Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics tells the other three members.

But stepping back into the spotlight is not going to be easy as each member is tackling problems in their personal lives. The trailer shows Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex trying to raise five children while dealing with marriage struggles.

“Don’t let the fame define you because when it’s all gone you won’t know who you are,” Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill warns. The clip also includes scenes of the ladies performing, looking caught off guard on the red carpet, and Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan having an outburst in a car.

The hip-hop shows was ordered to series in May. Zahir McGhee (Scandal) wrote the script and serves as executive producer.

It was also revealed this week that ‘Queens’ will feature original music.