Queen Latifah Is a CoverGirl for the Second Time, New Collection Coming Soon

Queen Latifah and CoverGirl announced that they are partnering once again.

The newest CoverGirl first became a face of the brand in 2001. Over 15 years, Latifah famously fronted now cult-classic launches for the brand. Most notably, they collaborated to launch the game-changing Queen Collection that helped make makeup for deeper skin tones accessible.

“Here we go again,” Latifah told People exclusively of her multi-year partnership. “I’m excited to be back and to hit the ground running!”

The Equalizer star will first appear in a “yet-to-be-announced” collection for CoverGirl.

The opportunity to work with the brand again “excited” Latifah, who shared in a release that she looks forward to bringing “inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination.”

Latifah furthered that in a quote to People, “Growing up, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in beauty ads, so I am grateful for this continued partnership with COVERGIRL to inspire the next generation of young black girls who will be raised seeing someone like them as the face of a major beauty brand.”

In fact, Latifah is inspiring females of all ages. Last week the Emmy and Grammy winner was honored at Variety‘s Power of Women Ceremony presented by Lifetime, where she celebrated the power of women.

“I know what it looks like when women don’t get along. When we fight against each other. But I also know what it looks like when we do,” she said on stage. “When we stand together, there’s nothing more potent.”

We can’t wait to see what Queen and CoverGirl come up with next.