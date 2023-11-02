Quavo and Offset Remember Takeoff on Anniversary of Migos Rapper’s Death

Offset and Quavo are honoring their late Migos group member, Takeoff, one year after he was fatally shot at a Houston bowling alley.

via: Rolling Stone

“The times we spent is priceless what we built in this game they never wanted to give us our flowers we influenced the world,” Offset wrote on Instagram. “I Love you Take you still here with us I just know you are!!!! Migo 4Life!!!!!!”

Quavo, who was also Takeoff’s uncle, added, “Can’t forget it won’t Forget It NEVER Forget it I Remember!”

Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at the age of 28 in the early hours of November 1, 2022, at a Houston bowling alley. He was with Quavo — who was unharmed in the shooting — at the time of his death. In the year since Takeoff’s death, Quavo has focused on advocating against gun violence, even taking his efforts to Washington, D.C., and meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Migos was on hiatus at the time of Takeoff’s death, Quavo and Offset staged a surprise reunion at the BET Awards to honor the rapper.

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of fatally shooting Takeoff, remains under house arrest pending his trial on murder charges. He “maintains his innocence,” his attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins told Rolling Stone. “We do believe that he has a valid self-defense claim. I don’t think they can say with any degree of certainty that it was Patrick who actually fired the shot that took Takeoff’s life.”