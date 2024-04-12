Quavo Fires Back at Chris Brown, 'Don't Beat Her, Must Be the Drugs' | lovebscott.com

Quavo isn’t letting Chris Brown’s disses slide.

via: HipHopDX

On his new track “Tender,” the former Migos rapper hits back at Breezy by referencing his history of domestic violence and drug use.

“You did the bitch wrong and now the bitch gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the bitch phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug,” he raps.

Quavo then seemingly confirms that his and Tran’s relationship, spitting: “Tell me, lil’ bro, what’s your issue? It’s over a thot/ You said that it’s bigger than that but no, it is not/ It’s ’cause I be diggin’ in that, it got ’em hot/ I’m givin’ respect but I know you not/ Your bitch on my neck, your bitch at the spot.”

Quavo was responding to Chris Brown’s remarks on his own new song “Freak” from the deluxe edition of his 11:11 album.

On the track, which also features Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, Brown said: “Okay, now fuckin’ my old bitches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo (Quavo)/ Freak bitch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

Issues between Brown and Quavo date back to 2017 when they allegedly got into a fight at a BET Awards afterparty.

The two were later sat together at a Paris Fashion Week event earlier this year, leading people to speculate they had made up. But Brown quickly denied that when he took a shot at Quavo after the show.

“Can’t pick who you sit by,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “Fuck all that growth shit. N-gga not finna fumble my bag for little n-ggas.”

Tran, who dated Brown on and off between 2010 and 2015, has yet to comment on the exchanges and has never confirmed she was in a relationship with Quavo, previously denying it to the press.