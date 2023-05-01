Quavo And Chlöe Bailey Fuel Romance Rumors With Lunch Date [Photo + Video]

Chlöe Bailey and Quavo continue to add fuels to their dating rumors with their latest sighting. The two musicians, who co-star in new film “Praise This”, have been spotted grabbing lunch together amid persistent romance rumors.

via: Rap-Up

The Praise This co-stars are fueling dating rumors once again after they were spotted grabbing lunch together. In a photo that circulated online last week, the two are seen sitting across from each other while enjoying a meal. While it’s unclear if their date was romantic, some fans took it as a sign that their relationship is heating up.

Quavo and Chlöe spotted eating lunch together today. Via @pandarific_ pic.twitter.com/qhQTOawbyC — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 28, 2023

Adding to the speculation, Quavo showed up to support Chlöe at an after-party following her “In Pieces” tour stop in Atlanta.

Quavo came out to support Chloe?? lol he’s so real! pic.twitter.com/lqeng2XrS4 — Lazy Love ? (@lazyloveari) April 24, 2023

However, the two may just be friends. They can both be seen in Peacock’s church musical Praise This.

During her recent appearance on “Latto’s 777 Radio,” Chlöe brushed off the dating rumors.

“They was saying that y’all was hanging out outside the movie,” said Latto to which Chlöe responded, “I don’t know where that came from. Hello?”

Chlöe went on to call Quavo a “really nice guy” and complimented his hair. “I like his locks. I like his locks. Yeah, they’re nice,” she said.

The two recently sat down for an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” where they shared their “GOAT dating advice.”

“Don’t trust these hoes,” said Quavo before laughing, “I’m just playing.”

A shocked Chlöe responded, “What? You talking about yourself.”