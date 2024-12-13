Quando Rondo Receives Federal Prison Sentence For Drug Conspiracy And Gang Activity

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Quando Rondo received a five-year prison bid after appearing in court to face the consequences of his involvement in drug-related criminal activity.

According to WJCL News, the defense asked the judge for 24 months, much less than the prosecution, who asked for 37 months. The 33-month sentence equates to 2 years and 9 months, which Rondo reportedly accepted and gave a personal statement in court. “I did the wrong thing. And I’m getting punished for it. So, I want you to know that you actually get punished for doing wrong things. Just do the right thing,” he reportedly told the court.

Post-hearing, the 25-year-old rapper told WJCL he plans to “rehabilitate” himself while behind bars. After his prison sentence, Rondo must undergo three years of supervised release and pay a $40,000 fine. The rapper also has to take part in mental health treatment, submit routine drug tests, and additionally, will be unable to speak with known gang members. Rondo will begin his sentence at either FCI Jesup or FCI Estil on January 10, 2025, after reporting to the Bureau of Prisons.

During the proceedings, Quando Rondo acknowledged his wrongdoings, stating, “I did the wrong thing, and I’m getting punished for it.” Despite the challenging road ahead, he expressed his belief that time behind bars would offer him the chance to grow and reflect.

The rapper took the opportunity to apologize and express regret for the stress his actions caused his family, friends, and most of all, his daughters. “I wanna give an apology to the city of Savannah… and to all my loved ones,” he added.

With his future uncertain, Quando Rondo appears determined to use his sentence as an opportunity for personal redemption.

“As crazy as it sounds, that’s enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends,” he said.