Pusha T Fan Lost His Prosthetic Leg At His Show, Push Responds: “We Gotta Find That” [Photos]

Pusha T is currently on his “It’s Almost Dry Tour,” and while each city no doubt has a unique story, St. Louis might take the cake.

On September 29, the Bronx rapper performed at The Pageant in St. Louis as part of his It’s Almost Dry tour, and one fan shared a surprising anecdote from the show.

@PUSHA_T i lost my prosthetic leg at your stl show, still had fun tho — mitchell (@mitchellbuchn) September 30, 2022

On Twitter, user @endeylive wrote that he enjoyed the performance, but seemed to have misplaced something pretty valuable. “I lost my prosthetic leg at your stl show,” @endeylive wrote. “Still had fun tho.”

While it didn’t seem that the fan was too broken up about the lost leg, Push noticed the tweet and showed concern in his response. “We gotta find that man,” he wrote. “If you were at the STL show and know where my guy’s prosthetic leg is… pls hand it over.”

We gotta find that man…if you were at the STL show and know where my guy’s prosthetic leg is…pls hand it over. https://t.co/bzQyq2qFrT — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 30, 2022

The fan maintained a good attitude about the predicament as other fans started to comment on the situation. “How son get home with no leg,” asked one user. “I hopped,” @endeylive wrote.

Meanwhile, Pusha is continuing on with his tour, which is onto its second half. He’s said that it’s been a great experience so far. “Watching the world react to ‘Brambleton’ has been surreal,” He told Complex. “It’s a very personal song, but people really honed in and really tuned in to that record. I know there’s not a Brambleton Avenue in every city all over the world, but they act like there is.”

I’m curious as to what point in the evening he realized his leg was gone… was it on the way to the bar? Was he dancing and suddenly lopsided? Did he just wake up no idea where it went? — RDC (@DyeRider) September 30, 2022

On Oct. 1, local St. Louis news station Fox 2 Now shared that they reached out to the venue’s box office to see if anyone had filed a missing item report. So far, there has been no confirmation regarding Mitchell’s prosthetic limb.