Psychiatrist Suing Dr. Dre for Alleged Harassment Wears ‘Bulletproof’ Vest, Hired Private Security Team

BY: Walker Published 40 minutes ago

Dr. Charles J. Sophy, a divorce counselor who worked with Dr. Dre and Young, alleges that he suffered harassment at the hands of the producer.

The psychiatrist suing Dr. Dre for $10 million for civil harassment filed an emotional declaration detailing the alleged emotional distress he experiences as a result of the mogul’s threats, which Dre denies, In Touch can exclusively report.

Dr. Charles J. Sophy filed his declaration in the case against Dre, 60, obtained by In Touch, on March 14 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Dr. Sophy was hired to work on Dre (real name: Andre Young) and his former wife Nicole Young’s divorce to help the exes reach a settlement.

In October 2024, Dr. Sophy filed his lawsuit claiming Dre had started to harass him with menacing text messages, despite them not speaking for over a year.

One alleged text dated April 25, 2023, from Dre to Charles read, “Hey doc, of whatever the f–k you’re pretending to be. Just know this. I’m not going anywhere until you explain to me why you tried to talk [redacted] into saying negative things about me to the media. You’re a piece of s–t!!!”

Another message read, “[Redacted] told me something disturbing. You’re going to have to pay for that.”

Dr. Sophy claimed Dre falsely accused him of encouraging a third party to trash him publicly.

In court, Dr. Sophy’s lawyer told the judge, “Given [Dre’s] status as a powerful and influential Hollywood figure and his public and well-documented history of violence and abuse, [Charles] reasonably believed that [Dre] was capable of carrying out his threats and causing physical harm, violence, or death to [Charles].” Dre scoffed at the allegations.

He denied sending threats or his messages targeted the doctor’s sexual orientation.

His lawyer argued, “[Charles] did not exercise ordinary care, caution, and prudence in connection with the transactions and events that are alleged in the complaint.”

The mogul’s attorney added, “[Charles’] lack of care, caution, and prudence were independent and unrelated to any of [Dre’s] actions.”

“Moreover, [Charles] directed, ordered, approved, or ratified the wrongful acts alleged in the complaint. [Charles] is therefore barred from recovery against [Dre], or, alternatively, any recovery should be proportionally reduced,” Dre’s lawyer continued.

Dre asked for the suit to be tossed and for Dr. Sophy to not be awarded a dime from his complaint.

In his newly filed declaration, Dr. Sophy detailed the alleged emotional distress he has experienced. He said he believed Dre had sent a bunch of fake FBI agents to his gated community in an attempt to scare him. Dre previously denied the claims.

Dr. Sophy said Dre’s actions caused him to take “extreme measures out of fear for” his own safety.

He said, “As a result of this incident, [Dre’s] unlawful conduct, and the numerous harassing text messages sent by [Dre], I have been forced to resort to extreme security measures out of fear for his life.”

Dr. Sophy continued, “Such drastic measures include but are not limited to installing robust security cameras at my residence, hiring private security to protect my home and physical safety at all times, and even wearing a bulletproof cap and vest upon leaving my house, for fear of being shot by [Dre] or his associates. I am afraid to leave my home, and I am constantly looking over my shoulder.”

Dr. Sophy added, “Additionally, the threatening and harassing text messages [Dre] sent to me over a period of seven months have caused and continue to cause me to suffer severe emotional distress, panic, debilitating fear, extreme worry, pain and suffering, and mental anguish, given [Dre’] past violence and abuse.”

Dre has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The case is ongoing.

via: In Touch Weekly