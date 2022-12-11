Prosecutors in YSL RICO Case Request to Ban Cameras From Trial

In May Fulton County prosecutors unleashed a sweeping RICO case against Young Thug’s YSL label.

via: Complex

AllHipHop reports Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis Willis has filed a motion to prohibit video recordings in the courtroom in order to “protect the integrity of the trial process.”

“Several witnesses have expressed safety concerns to the State and they are concerned about the safety of themselves and their families should they choose to testify,” Willis said. “The State is concerned that video recordings of witnesses’ and victims’ faces could endanger these individuals’ safety.”

She continued, “Permitting an audio recording while prohibiting video recording will protect the safety of witnesses and other associated parties while still recognizing and supporting this State’s policy favoring open judicial proceeding. This Court has the discretion to determine whether or not to allow electronic and photographic coverage of the proceedings; the State simply asks this Court to prohibit video recording of the trial, while permitting audio recordings so the process will remain open to the public.”

The trial, which involves Young Thug and Gunna, who were indicted on racketeering charges back in May, is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A judge previously denied Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ request to delay the trial until March 2023, arguing that a postponement would “protect the rights” of all 28 defendants associated with the 56-count indictment since all of them “need to be tried together.”