Prince Harry Takes Legal Action Against British Government After Denied Security In U.K. [Photos]

Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review against a Home Office decision preventing him from personally funding police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

Journalist Omid Scobie shared on Twitter on Saturday, January 15 that “Prince Harry has applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the UK.” The journalist also revealed that the representatives for the Sussexes had confirmed the legal action.

A full statement from Harry’s legal spokesperson read, “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,” the statement continued.

The statement also shared that Harry “first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham,” but the offer was “dismissed.” It also mentioned that “during his last visit to the UK in July 2021 – to unveil a statue in honour of his late mother – his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event.” The prince eventually decided to challenge the decision after “another attempt at negotiation was also rejected.”

“The UK will be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe if. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk,” the statement further added, before concluding, “It is due to a leak in a UK tabloid, with surreptitious timing, we feel it necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight.”

Harry and Meghan, who share two kids together, stepped down as senior members of British Royal family in 2020. Their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana who was born on June 4, 2021 in the United States, has yet to meet her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, grandfather Prince Charles or other members of the royal family in person.

