Prince Harry Arrives at Clarence House to See King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis | lovebscott.com

Prince Harry has landed in Britain after a dramatic dash from California to be at the king’s side, after his father told him in a personal phone call that he had cancer.

The Duke, 39, was photographed being driven into the gates of his father’s London residence at around 2.45pm.

Father and son are expected to catch up behind closed doors this afternoon before the King returns to Sandringham by helicopter.

The Duke flew from Los Angeles to London’s Heathrow overnight, landing at around 12.30pm. He was whisked out of the airport in a Range Rover, accompanied by a marked police escort, and driven straight to Clarence House, where his father has been recovering from his first bout of cancer treatment on Monday.

The pair have not seen each other since the Coronation, when they are not thought to have spent any notable time together. The Duke is understood to have booked a flight as soon as his father called him to tell him of his cancer diagnosis.

It is not yet known whether the Duke will accompany his father to Norfolk or remain in London. He is not believed to have made any plans to see his brother, the Prince of Wales, with whom he has not spoken for months.