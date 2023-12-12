Preview: Sherri Shepherd Welcomes Oprah Winfrey on 'SHERRI' [Video]

On the episode of SHERRI airing on Wednesday, December 13, talk show host Sherri Shepherd welcomes Oprah Winfrey!

Oprah talks about her legacy and she passes the baton to Sherri!

Sherri: Oprah, what does having this legacy mean to you?

Oprah: Sherri, that’s such a beautiful question. The word, legacy, I just want to leave you all with this. When I came back from opening my school in South Africa and I said to Maya [Angelou], “Maya, I said the school is going to be my greatest legacy. Those girls are everything.” And she said, “You have no idea. You have no idea what your legacy is going to be.” Because she said, “Your legacy is never one thing. It’s every life you touch.” And I pass that on to you …what Maya said to me that day … it’s every audience member who ever came and wherever they came from and they sat in that audience and they had an experience and they went home and they decided I’m going to do better. I’m going to get a better job. I’m going to leave my raggedy husband. I’m going to do whatever I need to do. So it’s every life you touch. So it’s not one thing. For me to be able to see you, to sit in the seat of your life on your own show with your name on it. It is the passing on.

Sherri: Thank you so much. So you’re officially passing the baton on?

Oprah: I’m passing the baton.