President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, something the White House had taken extra steps to avoid as highly transmissible strains struck top aides, Cabinet members and the vice president.

via: ABC News

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and received two boosters, has “very mild symptoms” and is taking Paxlovid, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre said an update will be provided every day as Biden “continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation” at the White House.

