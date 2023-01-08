Pregnant Keke Palmer 'Can't Wait' To Become A Mom & Hold Her Baby

Keke Palmer is anticipating becoming a first-time mother.

via JJ:

The 29-year-old actress opened up at a recent event where she shared her excitement ahead of welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“More than anything, I can’t wait to get my hands on my baby,” she shared.

Keke told Page Six that she’s “very excited” but also “nervous, and curious more than anything because it’s one of those things that no one can really prepare you for.”

She added that preparing for motherhood has already had an impact in her life, as she slows her pace down just a bit.

“I’m a naturally fast-paced person,” she says. “For me, life is going at least 90 miles per hour, that’s me cruising. So yeah, I think in general, whether it’s the holidays or this transition I’m having in my life, slowing down is definitely not something that comes naturally to me.”

We can’t wait to see Keke as a mother!