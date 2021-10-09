Pregnant Jeannie Mai Began IVF Treatments The Day of Wedding to Jeezy [Photo + Video]

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is currently expecting with husband, rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, recently revealing that she began in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments the day of their March wedding.

“The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots. Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it,” she says, explaining the couple then went in for a “routine appointment” and was soon informed after getting off a plane later that they got pregnant naturally.

“Of course if a doctor is calling you after any doctor’s appointment you start flipping out. … I get off the plane, I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, ‘Stop taking your shots. You’re pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.’ We got pregnant a week after the wedding.”

Speaking with Women’s Health last month, Mai Jenkins said finding out about the pregnancy was “the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan.”

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect,” she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, “He’s an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love.”

Sharing her pregnancy news on Instagram on Sept. 20, Mai Jenkins wrote, “When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye … I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins.”

