Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Strips Down for Nude Selfie as She Shows Off Baby Bump, Talks Acid Reflux

Chrissy Teigen is stripping down.

via: People

On Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared an intimate photo on her Instagram Story, posing completely nude for a mirror selfie as she covered her breasts with one arm and rested her bare baby bump on the bathroom sink.

Teigen, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, also had a piece of black body tape placed on her stomach, which she explained was to help her acid reflux.

“Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!???) and for being my main man for many years! And for watching barbarian with me,” she wrote on the slide.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.