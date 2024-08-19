6 Pregnant Celebrity Women in 2024 We Can't Get Enough Of

In case you haven’t noticed, pregnant celebrity women in 2024 have dominated our social media timelines — and we’re so here for it!

From baby announcements to baby arrivals, many public figures are welcoming bundles of joy this year. In January, “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey broke the internet when she shared the birth of her son with rapper DDG.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” the singer-actress wrote via Instagram. “Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Although it’s unclear when (exactly) Baby Halo made his grand entrance, Bailey’s statement answered the long-awaited question of whether she was with child. Aside from Bailey’s beautiful surprise, we’ve seen an influx of other ladies making their reveal, whether from the comfort of their homes or the delivery room.

Here’s a list of soon-to-be (and new) mommies who have given us baby fever.

6 Pregnant Celebrity Women in 2024 Who Have Started or Expanded Their Families

1. Cardi B

Just 24 hours after reports that rapstress Cardi B had filed for divorce (for a second time) from fellow rhymer Offset, the former “Love & Hip Hop” phenomenon announced that she was expecting her third child with her now-estranged husband. Per Page Six, following Offset’s rumored infidelities, the ex-couple began to grow apart.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” the three-time mommy posted to Instagram, with her maternity photos attached. “You have brought me more love, more life, and most of all renewed my power!”

Cardi B and Offset already share two children: 6-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave.

2. Ashanti

Singer Ashanti spun the block and got a baby… and a ring! In April, the “Foolish” artist (officially) unveiled her baby bump on Instagram, marking her first child with rapper/singer Nelly.

If you didn’t know, Nelly and Ashanti had a years-long, on-and-off relationship after initially meeting in 2003. They eventually called it quits in 2013. However, the entertainers rekindled their romance in 2023, which led to them secretly tying the knot this past December, per People magazine.

We’re still waiting for an update on #BabyHaynes!

3. Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry welcomed her fourth child with NBA star Steph Curry in May! News of the husband and wife’s bun in the oven made its rounds in March.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival,” Steph gushed on his Instagram. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of six! So grateful!”

Caius Chai entered the world on May 11, 2024. He’s the last of The Curry kids, comprised of two daughters, 12-year-old Riley and 9-year-old Ryan, and their first son, 6-year-old Canon.

4. Kash Doll

Detroit-born lyricist Kash Doll is now a mother of two!

In January 2022, she and her ex-boyfriend, fellow musician Tracy T, gave birth to a son named Kashton. A little over two years later, in March 2024, the “BMF” actress celebrated her birthday by showing off her then-growing belly in an Instagram carousel.

“It’s my birthday, and God bless me with another one!!! This birthday is special because I’m sharing it with my last child,” she wrote. “So no drinks, no snatched waist, no outside, but listen y’all, I’m so grateful and blessed to [be] in the position I’m in. I wouldn’t trade my hand with no one!!“

Baby Klarity arrived in June.

5. Hailey Bieber

Model Hailey Bieber is preparing for parenthood with megastar Justin Bieber!

In May, the couple released photos and a short film showing their forthcoming little one to the fans.

Since then, the Biebers have kept quiet about their pregnancy. However, Hailey is still carrying, as she was spotted sporting her bump in a photo with Justin in early August. This bundle of joy will be the couple’s first child.

6. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, are cooking up baby No. 2!

According to People magazine, the professional wrestler made the announcement while attending San Diego’s Comic-Con in July.

“IT’S A GIRL!” she shared on Instagram. “Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn’t resist revealing it at [Comic-Con].”

Rousey and Browne are also the parents of 2-year-old La’akea.

Which pregnant celebrity women are you excited for? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!