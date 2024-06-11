Halle Bailey Reveals Where She and Boyfriend DDG Conceived 7-Month-Old Baby Halo | lovebscott.com

Halle Bailey is shedding some light on some key details about her pregnancy.

The singer reacted to an X post by a woman who “went out to the country nine months ago” and “brought back a permanent souvenir.”

The social media user showed side-by-side photos of herself posing poolside in a tan cover-up and snapping a selfie in a white bikini with her baby bump on display.

this is what happened to me ? https://t.co/BTdvL2QOdl — Halle (@HalleBailey) June 10, 2024

“this is what happened to me,” Bailey, 24, responded with a crying emoji Monday.

The “Little Mermaid” star’s fans praised her for sharing such “confidential” information after refusing to confirm her pregnancy last year.

“lol I love how you’re slowly sharing your experience,” one X user joked.

Others added that they were “definitely taking note” of the “dangers” of a couples getaway.

Bailey first sparked speculation that she was expecting her first child by appearing in the background of her boyfriend’s video in August 2023.

Her ensuing red carpet appearances only fueled the rumors as she covered up in flowing dresses.

She and DDG, 26, kept their growing family under wraps until Halo’s January arrival.

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” the new mom told her Instagram followers at the time. “welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

While the couple keep Halo’s face off social media, Bailey has been very transparent about her post-baby experience.

The actress described her “severe” postpartum depression in April, comparing it to “trying not to drown” in the “biggest waves.”

She said via Snapchat, “You have those moments where you come up for air, and they feel like the most beautiful things, and it’s great. And then you have those moments where you’re drowning again.”

Bailey and DDG have been together since 2022.

via: Page Six