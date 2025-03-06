Pras Pushing for Trump Pardon, Wants Tory Lanez Free Too [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Pras Michel is looking to get a pardon after he was convicted of federal conspiracy and corruption charges from President Donald Trump.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Fugees rapper on a (rare) rainy day in L.A. this week and he tells us it’s no secret that he and his legal team have been clamoring for a pardon from the current Trump administration.

Pras says he and President Trump share a common adversary in the previous admin’s Justice Department, which convicted them both … the hip hop lyricist was found guilty in April 2023, but he’s managed to keep his sentencing delayed.

We also ask about Trump’s newly minted “Pardon Czar” Alice Marie Johnson, and if she can turn the tide for him.

Pras says he trusts the process … Trump Term II is only 60 days in, so he wants to give the Big Man time to clear his desk.

He’s also hoping California Governor Gavin Newsom will give the same consideration for Tory Lanez, who’s been making the most out of his time in the slammer!!!

President Donald Trump is considering a pardon for Pras Michel, the hip-hop legend facing 22 years in prison in a federal conspiracy and corruption case, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The U.S. Justice Department prosecuted Michel — the Grammy-winning rapper-producer best known as a member of The Fugees — for his part in a multibillion-dollar, globe-spanning scandal that the FBI deemed the “largest kleptocracy case to date.” The saga has brought down the Malaysian prime minister, a top Goldman Sachs banker and a key first-term Trump fundraiser. It’s also ensnared other high-profile Hollywood players, including Leonardo DiCaprio, who’d become close to the saga’s alleged criminal mastermind.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment. Michel declined to speak about the matter. In a statement, his publicist Erica Dumas tells THR that his legal team “is exploring all available options following his case,” adding, “we remain optimistic about potential paths forward.” Michel has recently pursued his appeal process in part by arguing the incompetence of his trial attorney, who garnered headlines for bungling closing arguments through misuse of an artificial intelligence program.

THR hears that the lawyer handling Michel’s clemency request is Adam Katz, who has represented Rudy Guiliani in litigation arising from the former New York City mayor turned Trump consigliere’s own legal effort to thwart the 2020 presidential election. In recent years Katz also assisted in Trump ally Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress case for refusing to testify to the Jan. 6 committee. During the first Trump administration, Katz was able to secure a commutation for a Southern California businesswoman who’d been sentenced to 26 months in federal prison for fraud after her brother made his first federal political donation to a Republican — $50,000, to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. (The siblings have since been convicted of another fraud.)

