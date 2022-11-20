'Power Rangers' Actor Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide at 49

Jason David Frank, best known for his roles as the Green Ranger (and White Ranger) in 90s TV series ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ has died.

Sources close to the situation report Jason died by suicide.

He ws 49.

Update: Jason’s rep, Justine Hunt, has issued a statement, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

News of Jason’s death began circulating social media early Sunday morning. Jason’s friend and trainer, Mike Bronzoulis, confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Similarly, artist BossLogic confirmed Jason’s death in a series of tweets saying he learned of the tragic news through mutual friends — as they were working on a project together.

Walter E Jones, Jason’s friend and best known for his role as the Black Ranger on ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ shared the news via Instagram.

Following the confirmations, ‘Power Rangers’ fans have taken to social media to express their condolences.

He’s has left behind a legacy and 4 kids Who are probably devastated right now because your dad is gone I couldn't imagine what they're feeling right now

