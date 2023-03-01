Potential Top NFL Draft Pick Jalen Carter Issued Arrest Warrant for Alleged Involvement in Fatal Car Crash

The Georgia football community lost two members of its family on Jan. 15, 2023, as offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash.

An arrest warrant has been issued for potential top NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter for his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash that killed a University of Georgia staff member and his football teammate, as WSB-TV reports.

The former UGA star is wanted on a charge of reckless driving and racing, per the warrant issued by the Athens-Clark County Police Department. The department secured the arrest warrant after an investigation into the Jan. 15 crash in Athens, as they found that Carter had allegedly engaged in illegal street racing following the UGA’s championship victory parade. 20-year-old UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock and 24-year-old recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash, while 21-year-old offensive tackle Warren McClendon and 26-year-old Victoria Bowles were injured.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” said the police. “Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour.” Carter was driving in a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk while LeCroy was driving in a 2021 Ford Expedition.

As confirmed by reporter Ari Meirov on Twitter, Carter was scheduled to talk today but did not show up. The NFL said he’s currently in the medical testing area. Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter reportedly left the scene of the crash before emergency personnel arrived. He returned to the scene 90 minutes later, but gave authorities “shifting accounts of the wreck.”

The toxicology report for LeCroy revealed that her blood alcohol was at .197 at the time of the crash last month, over twice the legal limit. Police have not publicly released any details on whether Carter was intoxicated at the time. Prior to the crash, he was expected to be one of the top picks at the 2023 NFL Draft.