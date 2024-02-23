Porsha Williams Files for Divorce from Simon Guobadia After 15 Months of Marriage | lovebscott.com

It’s a wrap.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s marriage is coming to an end fifteen months after they tied the knot.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum filed for divorce from Simon on Thursday in Atlanta, according to court documents.

The cause of their split is listed an “ongoing matter.” Sources close to Porsha say her filing has nothing to do with Simon’s recent citizenship issues and fraud allegations.

Despite wanting to dissolve her marriage, Porsha still has her name as Porsha Guobadia on Instagram — and they both still follow each other.

Just last week, Simon shared a Valentine’s Day photo of her in a bikini surrounded by a huge bouquet of red roses, red balloons and a red teddy bear.

It’ll be interesting to see how all of this is covered during Porsha’s newly-announced return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Cameras go up in just a few weeks so hopefully Porsha tells us what’s really going on.