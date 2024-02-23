Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce on Billboard Country Chart Record | lovebscott.com

Dolly Parton is showing her support for Beyoncé!

via: Billboard

The country legend and Rock Hall-inductee is, it turns out, a fully-paid-up member of the BeyHive, and thrilled with Beyonce’s recent record-setting feats.

This week, Beyonce made her debut on Billboard’s streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart (dated Feb. 24) with her first two entries on the survey: “Texas Hold ‘Em” at No. 1 and “16 Carriages” at No. 9.

With “Texas Hold ‘Em,” she becomes the first Black woman, or female known to be biracial, to have topped the Hot Country Songs tally.

The records don’t end there. Beyoncé makes history as the first woman to have topped both Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs since the lists began as all-encompassing genre song charts in October 1958.

None of it has bypassed Dolly. “I’m a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she’s done a country album,” writes Parton on social media. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

That album is Renaissance Act II, due out March 29.

Once it arrives, Act II will mark Bey’s eighth studio record. It’ll also vie to become her eighth straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as all seven of her previous LPs have debuted atop the chart — from 2003’s Dangerously in Love to Renaissance, her most recent effort from 2022.

As previously reported, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” start at Nos. 2 and 38, respectively, on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. “Texas Hold ‘Em,” meanwhile, is projected to lead the Official U.K. Singles Chart, having topped the midweek survey. If “Texas Hold ‘Em” plays its cards right when the national chart is published late Friday (Feb. 23), Bey will bag a sixth U.K. solo No. 1 single.

Both cuts were released Feb. 11, as announced in a Verizon commercial that aired during CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII, ahead of the new album release.