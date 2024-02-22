Andy Cohen Apologizes for 'Totally Inappropriate' Video After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment by Brandi Glanville | lovebscott.com

Andy Cohen is apologizing — publicly.

Just hours after it was made public that former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brandi Glanville accused Andy of sexual harassment in a letter sent to Bravo and parent company NBCUniversal, Andy took to social media to clear his name.

According to the letter sent by Brandi’s attorneys, Andy Cohen sent Brandi a video in 2022, in which he appeared “obviously inebriated.”

He allegedly “boasted” in the video that he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of Brandi.

He also then allegedly invited Brandi to watch the two have sex.

In Andy’s apology message, he says he was clearly joking around with fellow Bravo star Kate Chastain and that Brandi was in on it — before admitting it was “totally inappropriate.”

We think it’s safe to say that Brandi’s time at Bravo is beyond over.

