Porsha Williams Claims ‘Vindictive’ Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Changed Locks on Their House Amid Divorce | lovebscott.com

It’s getting messier.

Williams claims her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, changed the locks on their house after she filed for divorce last month.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online Tuesday reveal the returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star requested an emergency hearing because the entrepreneur allegedly had the garage codes and door locks on their marital home changed “seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him.”

Guobadia had been in Dubai when he allegedly had Williams locked out of their Georgia house.

Williams, 42, said they have lived in the home since before their wedding on Nov. 25, 2022, and further claimed they signed a prenup on Nov. 11, 2022, “drafted by [Guobadia’s] counsel.”

The prenup purportedly dictated that in the event of a divorce, Guobadia would vacate the home within 30 days of the court filing. Given that Williams filed for divorce on Feb. 22, 2024, Guobadia would have had to vacate the house by March 22.

Instead, she claims, Guobadia asked for 10 additional days, which Williams and her team rejected.

On March 21, Williams said she learned that Guobadia had “disabled her access to the gate of the Marital Residence, effectively blocking her ability to access her own residence.”

The Bravolebrity’s filing comes after Page Six exclusively reported that Guobadia allegedly had to call the police to his and Williams’ house after she showed up with an “armed gunman.”

In his court documents, Guobadia alleged the reality star had “abandoned” their house at one point, only to return with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia].”

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children,” the documents stated, referencing Williams’ 5-year-old daughter, Pilar, from a previous relationship as well as Guobadia’s five kids.

“[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children —

[Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence.”

The philanthropist also has requested a restraining order against Williams.