Pope Francis, The First Pontiff from The Americas, Dies at 88

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome and Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, who worked to instill progressive influences on the global church while maintaining unity with conservatives amid years of turmoil, died Monday morning, Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced.

In a video address, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news. “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” he said, according to a translation.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized,” the cardinal said.

Advertisement

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God.”

Francis died at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. A day prior he gave his traditional Easter Sunday address from a wheelchair at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. He also met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The pope had been in ill health since February and was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, with bronchitis. On Feb. 21, his medical team said he was battling pneumonia in both lungs — along with bacterial, viral and fungal infections on top of chronic bronchitis.

Francis left the hospital and returned to his Vatican residence after 38 days. He is expected to be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

Advertisement

Francis’ successor will be chosen during a conclave, a gathering of the College of Cardinals who are tasked with electing the next pope.

Francis, who was elected the church’s 266th pope after the retirement of Benedict XVI in 2013, was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the middle-class neighborhood of Flores in Buenos Aires on Dec. 17, 1936.

He was the first Jesuit pope and the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere. He was the first person from outside Europe selected to lead the church in nearly 1,300 years, after Pope Gregory III of Syria, who was chosen in 731.

via: CNBC

Advertisement