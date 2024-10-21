Polo G Arrested for Felony Gun Possession

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Polo G has been arrested for his second gun charge this year and his fourth gun charge since 2021.

Polo has been behind bars since Saturday after police claimed they found a loaded gun in his car — and immediately arrested and hauled the “Hood Poet” off to jail!!!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop cops pulled over Polo for speeding in the San Fernando Valley Saturday afternoon.

After searching his vehicle, we’re told LAPD officers discovered the loaded pistol, so they cuffed him and booked Polo for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

Polo’s year has been littered with setbacks despite finally releasing his long-delayed 4th album in August.

The Chicago-born rapper caught a weapons charge in NYC back in April after leaving a firearm behind in a hotel room. He’s also facing similar charges after a Burbank bust last year.

We’re told Polo hasn’t been released from custody yet … which could cause problems for his upcoming Hood Poet Tour that’s supposed to start in 3 days!

