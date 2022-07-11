Poll Shows Majority of Democrats Do Not Want President Joe Biden to Run in 2024

President Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt from inside his own party.

via: Complex

Per a New York Times/Siena College poll, 64 percent of Democratic voters nationwide said they would rather see Biden step aside for a new crop of presidential nominees in the next election. Voters as a whole have given Biden a staggeringly low 33 percent approval rating, and just 13 percent of registered voters said they feel the United States is on “the right track.”

Despite the lack of enthusiasm from voters regarding a second Biden term, the 79-year-old—who previously served two terms as President Barack Obama’s VP—has made it clear he plans to run for re-election. He’s already become the oldest sitting president in American history, and many Democratic voters have expressed concern about his age. Other major voter concerns include his job performance, doubt about his ability to win the election, and a lack of progressive policies. Young voters are particularly eager for Biden to step aside, with 94 percent of Democrats under 30 saying as much.

The same poll shows that voters believe jobs/the economy is the biggest issue facing the country, while inflation and the increasing cost of living is a close second. The president has faced much criticism over the perceived lack of action from his administration.

Earlier this month, Biden signed an executive order that aims to protect access to reproductive healthcare services following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Healthcare advocates are putting pressure on POTUS to do more about this massive restriction of rights. He also signed the largest gun control bill in decades into law a month after a shooter killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. One facet of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is incentivizing individual states to pass laws enhancing background checks on legal gun purchasers under age 21.

