Police Are Seeking Public's Help to Find 'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor's Killer - 3 Suspects Remain at Large | lovebscott.com

Johnny Wactor was fatally shot when he interrupted a person who was stealing his vehicle’s catalytic converter.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the three suspects involved.

Police are asking the public for help to locate three suspects who are still at large after General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was shot dead by one of the catalytic converter thieves.

Wactor was killed by an armed robber while bravely shielding a female co-worker on May 25.

The three suspects were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. They were last seen fleeing northbound on Hope St., according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities revealed the beloved soap actor ended his shift as a bartender at a local bar and was walking to his car when “he was confronted by three individuals who had Wactor’s vehicle raised up with a floor jack.”

“Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals.”

via: RadarOnline.com