Police Planning to Reinstall Capitol Fence Ahead of “Justice for J6” Protest

Police are expected to reinstall fencing around the Capitol building ahead of a Sept. 18 rally amid fears of renewed violence, according to a source familiar with the request.

via: Revolt

A barrier was originally erected around the government building after the deadly Jan. 6 riot, but was removed in July. It will serve as a safety measure against people who are planning to travel to Washington D.C. to protest the recent arrests and convictions of those who stormed the Capitol in support of Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations.

Capitol Police are reportedly on high alert and are concerned that several far-right groups, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, will come to Washington.

“We are closely monitoring Sept. 18 and we are planning accordingly,” said Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “After Jan. 6, we made department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.”

Every available Capitol Police officer will be on duty and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are also “fully prepared” for the rally. Additionally, the FBI will work closely with both federal and local agencies.

“As with all First Amendment demonstrations, MPD will be monitoring and assessing the activities and planning accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners,” an MPD spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “MPD will have an increased presence around the city where demonstrations will be taking place and will be prepared to make street closures for public safety.”

Meanwhile, the FBI is still searching for the rioter who left two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill the night before the Jan. 6 riot. On Wednesday (Sept. 9), the agency released new information about the suspect, including a virtual map that highlights the route the person took while placing the bombs outside.

Let’s see what kind of energy the police have for these protestors.