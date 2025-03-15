Police Detain and Release Ray J After Heated Fight with Princess Love Amid Their Divorce

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Ray J and Princess Love’s ongoing divorce saga took a dramatic turn when police were called to their home following an intense argument.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Ray J came home from a tour Thursday afternoon and he and Princess Love started fighting about their pending divorce.

We’re told Princess called LAPD, claiming Ray J was being aggressive, yelling, and possibly under the influence.

Our sources say when cops arrived at the house, they detained Ray and slapped on a pair of handcuffs … keeping him in the back of a black-and-white to de-escalate and figure out what the heck happened between them.

After speaking to both parties, we’re told police determined no crime had been committed. Ray J was taken out of cuffs, released, and went on his way.

Some of Ray’s interaction with police was recorded on video and posted online … and you can hear him thank the officers for the way they handled the situation.

Ultimately, we’re told police took a domestic-violence incident report … but again, cops determined there was no crime here, and Ray J was never placed under arrest.

We reached out to reps for Ray and Princess … so far no word back.

Ray J and Princess Love have had a history of ups and downs since tying the knot in 2016. Despite welcoming two children together, their relationship has been marred by multiple public breakups and reconciliations. The couple has filed for divorce more than once, with the most recent filing still pending.

This latest incident highlights the ongoing tension between the pair as they navigate their separation. Fans of the duo will recall that their relationship has frequently made headlines – from accusations of infidelity to explosive social media posts.

Princess Love shares why she’s seeking a divorce from Ray J: “He’s a great provider. He just can’t stop acting like he’s 20.” pic.twitter.com/4pEgFNxztW — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) March 6, 2025