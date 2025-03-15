Home > NEWS

Police Detain and Release Ray J After Heated Fight with Princess Love Amid Their Divorce

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Ray J and Princess Love’s ongoing divorce saga took a dramatic turn when police were called to their home following an intense argument.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Ray J came home from a tour Thursday afternoon and he and Princess Love started fighting about their pending divorce.

We’re told Princess called LAPD, claiming Ray J was being aggressive, yelling, and possibly under the influence.

Advertisement

Our sources say when cops arrived at the house, they detained Ray and slapped on a pair of handcuffs … keeping him in the back of a black-and-white to de-escalate and figure out what the heck happened between them.

After speaking to both parties, we’re told police determined no crime had been committed. Ray J was taken out of cuffs, released, and went on his way.

Some of Ray’s interaction with police was recorded on video and posted online … and you can hear him thank the officers for the way they handled the situation.

Advertisement

Ultimately, we’re told police took a domestic-violence incident report … but again, cops determined there was no crime here, and Ray J was never placed under arrest.

We reached out to reps for Ray and Princess … so far no word back.

via: TMZ

Ray J and Princess Love have had a history of ups and downs since tying the knot in 2016. Despite welcoming two children together, their relationship has been marred by multiple public breakups and reconciliations. The couple has filed for divorce more than once, with the most recent filing still pending.

Advertisement

This latest incident highlights the ongoing tension between the pair as they navigate their separation. Fans of the duo will recall that their relationship has frequently made headlines – from accusations of infidelity to explosive social media posts.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Cam’ron Addresses Mariah Carey Dating Rumors: ‘She’s Just a Friend’

By: Walker
NEWS

Pregnant Cassie Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 in Birthday Tribute to Her Husband Alex Fine

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler ‘Are Not Friends,’ Clash Over Politics as Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Disaster Continues

By: Walker
NEWS

Gene Hackman Left His Children Out of Will, Leaving Fate of $80m Fortune Uncertain

By: Walker
NEWS

Will Smith Announces The Release Date For His New Album, ‘Based On A True Story’

By: Walker
NEWS

Offset Reportedly Maced After Allegedly Punching Weed Dispensary Security Guard in Dispute Over ID

By: Walker
NEWS

Will Smith Reunites with Fresh Prince Costar Tatyana Ali to Recreate Their Own ‘Anxiety’ Dance Plus Doechii [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Meagan Good Reveals Why She Supported Fiancé Jonathan Majors Amid Assault Allegations & Conviction

By: LBS STAFF
Cynthia Erivo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
NEWS

All Hail the ‘Wicked’ Queen! Cynthia Erivo to Headline WorldPride D.C. 2025

By: DM
NEWS

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Rejects Kim Kardashian’s $15K Offer to Buy Late Father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s Inscribed Bible

By: Walker