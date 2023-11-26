Podcaster Dawn Montgomery Leaves Diddy's Revolt TV Amid Cassie's Sexual Assault Allegations

Dawn Montgomery, award-winning journalist and popular podcaster, has announced that she refuses to sign on for a third season of Revolt TV’s ‘Monuments to Me’ podcast in the wake of Cassie’s sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

“I won’t be signing on to do the [third] season of @revolttv’s ‘Monuments To Me’ podcast,” she posted on X.

“I am a SA survivor [and] I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while [Diddy] leads the company,” she wrote, adding, “Believe Black women.”

Dawn alleged that Revolt’s leadership did not speak out about the allegations. “[Their silence] says a lot,” she wrote.

via Page Six:

Montgomery told us when we reached out that she was trying to keep word of her exit within her network, but she added, “I said what I said.”

A rep for Revolt did not get back to us, and a rep for Diddy did not immediately comment.

We also hear that Diddy has a tight rein over the media company, which he founded in 2013. An insider said Revolt leadership allegedly forbids staffers from writing anything negative about Diddy or his close pals.

It appears Revolt did not initially report on Cassie’s shocking lawsuit accusing the hip hop mogul of years of abuse. The outlet subsequently covered Diddy’s lawyer’s response to the case, after Diddy and Cassie settled out of court just 24 hours after the lawsuit became public.

Diddy, 54, released a statement explaining, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best.”

His lawyer, Ben Brafman, released a subsequent statement saying, “A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Cassie said of the settlement in a statement: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Her claims in the now-settled suit included allegations that Diddy introduced her to alcohol and drugs, and that he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes, among other claims.

Revolt signs a lot of checks. It’ll be interesting to see who all is willing to take a stand when their coins are on the table.