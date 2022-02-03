Podcaster Apologizes To Ari Lennox After Asking Inappropriate Questions About Her Sex Life [Video]

Podcaster Mac G is apologizing again to Ari Lennox after a segment of their interview last month went viral.

via: Hot97

On a recent episode of his show, Podcast and Chill, Mac G asked Lennox “Is someone f*****g you good right now?” and received tons of backlash for it.

After his comments went viral, Mac visited the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay where the three discussed his comments. Van confronted Mac by saying, “I gotta call you out about the fact that you apologized to Ari, but then at the same time, you said that it was disingenuous what she was doing.”

He continued, “to apologize and then to come back and on the end of it, talk about the fact that you felt like she was capping a little bit and being a little bit disingenuous … it depowers your apology a little bit. We can talk about what you feel like Ari and her team did, that’s very fair … But you saw what she went through on Twitter, you saw that she was embarrassed. That’s one of our sisters.”

Mac then replies, “I want to sincerely apologize for that question and how it made her feel and the aftermath of everything that came after that interview dropped. I’m not a malicious person, I don’t hate anyone, I don’t hate women. Our podcast is very inclusive.”

He continued, “I was raised by a single mother so I have the utmost respect for women and I would like to genuinely apologize to Ari and any other women out there I might have offended with those comments because that’s not what I’m about.”

He went on to explain his apology and why he felt it was necessary, saying: “With how things are right now where people can just take small clips and post it on social media to push their narrative, I felt it’s important to come on a platform like this and apologize to whoever might have been offended, especially Ari Lennox.”