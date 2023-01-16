PnB Rock: Girlfriend Shares Struggles After Rapper’s Death [Video]

Stephanie Sibounheuang, girlfriend of the late rapper PnB Rock, is in a season of transparency.

via: BET

In the post she revealed that the slain rapper did not have a will or life insurance and that she and her daughter do not have savings or a financial plan for the future.

“We’re so young, we didn’t plan on death,” she told viewers. The Live discussion was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk.

“I don’t get nothing,” Sibounheuang says—adding that she is not going to ask for help, but that God has been “making a way.”

Sibounheuang and PNB Rock (Rakim Allen) shared a young daughter, Xuri.

PNB Rock’s 30 years old when he was shot and killed in a robbery in Los Angeles. A 17-year-old and his father have been arrested in connection with the murder and face life in prison if convicted.

PNB Rock was best known for his hit album, TrapStar Turnt Popstar which reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. He was also part of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.