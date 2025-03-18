Home > NEWS

Plies Drops Lawsuit Against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla Over Soulja Boy Sample In ‘Wanna Be’

BY: Walker

Published 52 minutes ago

Plies has decided to withdraw his copyright lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy, for now.

The rapper had sued the four rappers over Glo’s song “Wanna Be” Monday after accusing them of using a sample of his song “Me and My Goons” on the tracks.

Plies voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit “without prejudice.” It’s unclear if he reached a settlement with his fellow rappers. In the lawsuit, filed in a California Federal Court in November 2024, Plies — known for tracks “Shawty” and “Hypnotized” — claimed that Soulja Boy first used an unauthorized sample of 2008’s “Me & My Goons” on 2010’s “Pretty Boy Swag.”

Plies didn’t sue Soulja Boy at the time. However, Soulja Boy authorized “Pretty Boy Swag” to be featured on “Wanna Be” and earned a songwriting credit on it, while Plies did not. The lawsuit never specified why Plies waited 14 years to first seek legal action against Soulja Boy, although “Pretty Swag Boy” currently has about 60 million views on YouTube.

“After being made aware of the infringement through communications from Plaintiffs’ legal representatives, the Defendants have failed to take corrective actions, including offering compensation, credit, or otherwise resolving the matter,” the lawsuit originally claimed. “The Defendants’ continued use and exploitation of the Infringing Work constitutes a knowing and intentional violation of the Plaintiffs’ copyright.”

Plies was originally seeking a jury trial as well as an award of actual damages and profits attributable to the contributory infringement. While a database for federal lawsuits sets March 13 as the date the file closed, Plies is still able to refile a lawsuit in the future.

via: Rolling Stone

