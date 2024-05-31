5 Places to Travel To Without a Passport — Plan Your Trip Now!

Summer is the perfect time to explore new destinations and create unforgettable memories. If the time has run out for you to apply for or renew your passport, have no fear! There are plenty of breathtaking places you can travel to that don’t require that little booklet with that unforgiving picture you’d probably hate anyway.

Whether you’re the professional planner of your friend group or a solo traveling newbie, here are five amazing destinations we recommend you visit this summer without a passport.

Five Passport-Free Summer Destinations:

U.S. Virgin Islands

A short flight from the U.S. mainland, the U.S. Virgin Islands are a group of Caribbean islands known for their crystal waters and sandy white beaches. To get to this magical location, all you need is a government-issued photo ID. Enjoy snorkeling in the coral reefs of St. John, relax on the beaches of St. Thomas, or explore the historic sites of Christansted in St. Croix. It is recommended to familiarize yourself with local customs and attitudes before landing since these islands have more conservative views in some areas.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, a literal paradise in the Caribbean, offers a mix of stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine. Same as the US Virgin Islands, you only need a government-issued photo ID to experience Puerto Rico’s beauty. Explore the historic streets of Old San Juan, soak up the sun on the beautiful beaches of Vieques, or hike through the lush El Yunque National Forest. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Puerto Rico is generally accepting and welcoming to their visitors, however, it is always smart to exercise caution when expressing public displays of affection.

Guam

Guam, a tropical paradise in the Western Pacific, is an unincorporated US territory with strikingly beautiful landscapes and a unique blend of Chamorro and American cultures. To visit, you’ll need nothing more than a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification. Chill out on the sandy beaches of Tuman Bay, study the history of the Spanish colonial architecture in Hagåtña, or hike to the scenic Two Lovers Point overlooking the ocean.

American Samoa

American Samoa, a remote island territory in the South Pacific, offers untouched natural beauty and a rich Polynesian culture. Explore the stunning coral reefs of Aunu’u, hike to the cliffs of Ta’?, or immerse yourself in the traditional village life in Vatia. Samoan ethos places high importance on family and community values. It’s important to research their customs and values, to ensure you are not being offensive to their culture.

Northern Mariana Islands

The Northern Mariana Islands, located in the Western Pacific, are a hidden gem with diverse marine life, historical sites, and of course beautiful beaches. Traveling to the Northern Mariana Islands only requires a government ID. Dive deep into the clear waters of Managaha Island, visit the World War II sites in Saipan, or take a nature hike for some stunning views of the Forbidden Island.

Now that we’ve broken down some breathtaking places to vacation this summer without the pressure of a passport, let’s get into some tips for remaining safe while you are away from home. It’s always a great idea to research local attitudes toward the LGBTQIA+ community before you land. Avoid public displays of affection in regions where this community is not widely accepted. This by no means suggests hiding who you are, but it may be better to do research and connect with LGBTQIA+-friendly establishments and communities for safety, support, and guidance. Lastly, trust your instincts and prioritize your safety at all times while exploring new places.

With these five passport-free hotspots and safety tips in mind, you’re ready to embark on a summer adventure like no other. Grab your sunscreen and prepare to make memories that will last you a lifetime!

Where are you traveling this summer? Let us know in the comments!