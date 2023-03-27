Pink Says She's 'Grateful to Be Alive' During 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Acceptance Speech

Pink accepted the Icon Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night with a moving acceptance speech.

via Rolling Stone:

The singer celebrated the distinction onstage by duetting with Kelly Clarkson, before accepting the award from her fellow powerhouse vocalist, and highlighting the power of being vulnerable.

“I usually do try to joke or be self-deprecating in these moments, but I want to be a better friend to myself tonight. I would like to try and say something honest. Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first. Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging, hoping, screaming, pleading,” she said. “You have watched me do this: Sifting through life’s messiness for almost 25 years. And some of you find what I do annoying and some of you find it brave and I just find it necessary.”

“As human beings, we are vulnerable from the time we are born until the time we die and most of us spend our entire lives running from that. Vulnerability means the ability to be wounded. I have decided to make vulnerability my life’s work and for those of you around the world that have joined me on this adventure, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added. “I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful that I get to do this with my one precious life. Most of all, Willow and Jameson, I’m grateful to be your momma.”

Prior to accepting the award, legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo took the stage for a rendition of Pink’s song “Like a Pill.” Clarkson also took the stage to sing her track “Just Give Me a Reason” before being joined by Pink herself for a powerful duet.

“It has been said that miracles are often associated with icons. Kelly Clarkson singing with me and Pat Benatar singing one of my songs…” she said. “Two of the greatest voices alive, being on stage doing what I love with people that I love with all my heart, and with my babies in the audience. This feels like a Christmas miracle.”

Pink closed off the performance by singing an EDM mashup of her songs “What About Us” and “Who Knew.”

Watch Pink’s moment below.