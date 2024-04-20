Pink Reportedly Filed Legal Paperwork To Stop Pharrell From Getting A ‘P.Inc’ Trademark | lovebscott.com

In a wild turn of events for the weekend, Pink has reportedly filed legal paperwork against Pharrell Williams through her lawyers, claiming that he should not be allowed to trademark his P.Inc business.

via: Rolling Stone

The singer, whose real name is Aleca Moore, applied for the “PINK” trademark in 1999 and officially registered it two years later, according to the paperwork which her lawyers filed on behalf of her Lefty Paw Print, LLC business.

“[Williams’] P.INC Mark is similar to the PINK Marks in sight, sound, meaning and commercial impression,” the filing claims. “[Williams] and [Pink’s] goods and services are identical and/or closely related. … [Williams] is likely to market and promote its goods through the same channels of trade and to the same consumers as [Pink].”

Since Pink’s lawyers believe a P.Inc. registered trademark could damage Pink’s business, they’re asking the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office to uphold their opposition to Williams’ registration and “any and all further relief” it deems befitting.

Reps for Pink and Williams did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Billboard reports that another company has also opposed Williams’ P.Inc. trademark: Victoria’s Secret, which has sold lingerie under the “Pink” banner since 2002. “Applicant’s mark is highly similar to, and is the phonetic equivalent of, opposer’s ‘PINK’ marks,” its filing said.

Williams was on the receiving end of a similar legal action last month. Chad Hugo, who rounds out the production duo the Neptunes with Williams, claims Williams “fraudulently” sought control of the Neptunes trademark. “Throughout their over thirty-year history, [Hugo] and Williams agreed to, and in fact, have divided all assets,” the filing stated. “By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith.”