Piers Morgan Shut Down by Joan Collins Over Meghan Markle Question [Video]

Dame Joan Collins shut down Piers Morgan after he asked her about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new interview.

via: Page Six

“What do you make of what’s going on with the British royal family now, with Meghan, Harry, the feud, with [Prince] William, [Prince] Charles?” 56-year-old Morgan, a fierce critic of Meghan and Harry, pressed (via The Independent.)

But the “Dynasty” star — who was made a dame by the Queen in 2014 — had no interest in weighing in on the reported feud between Harry and his older brother and father.

“My lips are sealed on that subject,” the star said. “I just don’t want to go on national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry, because look what happened to you.”

But the former morning show host seemed to respect her response and told her, “Exactly — thank you.”

Morgan knows how damaging a critique of Markle and Harry can be — as he stormed off the set and quit his job on “Good Morning Britain” in April after repeatedly criticizing Markle in the wake of the Sussexes’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Calling the bombshell interview “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the royal family,” Morgan accused Markle of lying about her claim that the royal family refused to help her with her mental health struggles.

The Duchess of Sussex — who alongside Harry quit senior royal duties last year — responded by lodging a formal complaint with British broadcasting regulators against Morgan. But since Morgan’s exit from the show, he has continued to speak out against Markle.

Earlier his month he accused the former “Suits” star of telling “downright lies,” and over the weekend he dubbed the actress “Princess Pinocchio.”

He has also apparently held a grudge against Markle after she allegedly ghosted him and their friendship.

