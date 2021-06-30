Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Prison Release: ‘A Miscarriage of Justice Is Corrected’ [Photos]

Looks like Bill Cosby has at least one person in his corner, Phylicia Rashad is celebrating Bill Cosby’s shocking release from prison.

“FINALLY!!!!” she tweeted. “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

As previously reported, Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was charged for the incident in 2015 and convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault nearly three years later. On Wednesday (June 30), after serving more than two years in his three-to-10-year sentence, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, noting that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Needless to say that tweet has Twitter BIG MAD today.

I’m sure Phylicia Rashad being the new dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts will have absolutely no bearing whatsoever on how that program handles student claims of sexual harassment and assault. Yep, nothing to see here, folks. Shut up and dance. https://t.co/MoNjHeFCYW — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 30, 2021

That panicked scraping you hear is the sound of the THIS IS US creative team furiously writing Phylicia Rashad out of the last season of the show. https://t.co/kKSIeX2fQl — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 30, 2021

don’t forget to go when you leave @phyliciarashad — king crissle (@crissles) June 30, 2021

This is disgusting. Especially given that @PhyliciaRashad will be serving as the new Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts. Think of how students who are survivors will feel. https://t.co/AaBxFkEri0 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 30, 2021

I love @PhyliciaRashad but Howard need to remove her cause how safe would you feel if your dean is defending a man who ADMITTED he drugged and raped women. — ? (@evelynvwoodsen) June 30, 2021

If Phylicia Rashad was gonna pick a hill to die on it had to be this one huh… and she is now a Dean of a school at a University https://t.co/qCghXdOSQA — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) June 30, 2021

.@PhyliciaRashad is a coward and the cheerleader for a serial predator. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 30, 2021

That Tweet from @PhyliciaRashad is toxic rape enabling at an institutional level. I shudder for the safety of all of the women (and all students, frankly) at @HowardU if this is the public position being taken by an HU dean regarding a man with 50-plus KNOWN victims. Disgraceful. https://t.co/E7n98pFzB4 — Drew Dixon (@deardrewdixon) June 30, 2021

Phylicia Rashad, Bill Cosby's show wife on the "Cosby Show" and now, dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts, celebrates the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn Cosby's sexual assault conviction. https://t.co/ij7T0g2aAo — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 30, 2021

Oooooh, Phylicia Rashad is about to get CANCELLED https://t.co/8ZxUdPdNXD — Rob Smith ?? (@robsmithonline) June 30, 2021

Y’all mad at the great Phylicia Rashad too huh? ????? pic.twitter.com/OCrMmNt6N2 — lil duval (@lilduval) June 30, 2021