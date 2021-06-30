  1. Home
Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Prison Release: ‘A Miscarriage of Justice Is Corrected’ [Photos]

June 30, 2021 11:27 AM PST

Looks like Bill Cosby has at least one person in his corner, Phylicia Rashad is celebrating Bill Cosby’s shocking release from prison.

“FINALLY!!!!” she tweeted. “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

As previously reported, Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was charged for the incident in 2015 and convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault nearly three years later. On Wednesday (June 30), after serving more than two years in his three-to-10-year sentence, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, noting that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

Needless to say that tweet has Twitter BIG MAD today.

