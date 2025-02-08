Pharrell Williams, Michel Gondry Scrap Their Movie Musical at Universal in Postproduction

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

After the animated Lego film Piece By Piece underperformed at the box office, Universal Pictures has pulled the plug on Pharrell Williams’ other musical movie based on his childhood in Virginia Beach.

The project in question is “Golden,” originally titled “Atlantis,” and was directed by Michel Gondry (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”). It was set for wide theatrical release from Universal Pictures on May 5, though sources say that date was pushed internally last year. It boasts a heavyweight cast of chart toppers and an Oscar winner, including: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak and Jaboukie Young-White.

Universal set up and financed the effort as part of their longstanding creative partnership with Williams (who is notably a composer and performer for the blockbuster “Despicable Me” franchise). Multiple sources told Variety that the project was shut down after unanimous agreement from producers and Gondry that the film did not live up to its developed conceit. Gil Netter (“The Blind Side”) served as producer alongside Williams and his creative partner Mimi Valdes.

“When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned,” Williams and Gondry told Variety in a joint statement. “We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon.”

Sources familiar with the situation said Universal will absorb roughly $20 million in costs already spent on production. The studio had no comment on the matter beyond the statement from Williams and Gondry. Three individuals with knowledge of “Golden” said the film was in early postproduction, meaning it will never be finished but everyone involved has been paid for work completed.

It’s understandable why Universal would take the financial hit in favor of its relationship with Williams, though walking away from a film this far along is highly uncommon at the studio level. There has been precedent in cases like Warner Bros. Pictures shelving films including “Batgirl” and “Coyote vs. Acme” to claim tax losses, though this isn’t the case with Universal – a studio put in a strange position to call it a day at the behest of its creators.

The studio is home to more overall deals than any of its competitors, including first look and exclusive pacts with Jordan Peele, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, LeBron James, Will Packer, Judd Apatow and The Daniels to name a few. Last year, Universal’s prestige label Focus Features released “Piece by Piece,” a documentary about Williams’ life and career told with Lego figures.

What’s less clear is why and how the film cannot move forward to the satisfaction of its creatives.

In November, Williams offered a first (now the only) look at “Golden” to Empire magazine. He discussed the differences between “Piece by Piece” and “Golden,” which was set to feature original music from award-winning songwriting duo Pasek and Paul in collaboration with Williams.

“’Piece By Piece’ is about my life, whereas Golden is about a neighborhood that I grew up in. I’s a musical expedition set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach,” Williams said at the time. “It’s a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, but it’s so much more magical than that. It’s a celebration of Black life, Black culture, and most importantly, Black joy.”

Williams is currently serving as the men’s creative director at fashion house Louis Vuitton. He last contributed original music to the Tyler Perry film “The Six Triple Eight,” released by Netflix in December. Gondry’s credits include “The Science of Sleep,” “The Book of Solutions” and the Jim Carrey series “Kidding.” His next project is the animated “Maya, Give Me A Title,” about his relationship with his daughter. It will screen at this month’s Berlin Film Festival.

via: Variety