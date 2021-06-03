Phaedra Parks Says '2 Guys' Broke Into Her Car and Stole 'Sentimental' Items [Photo]

Phaedra Parks’ car was broken into.

The former ‘RHOA’ star revealed that “2 guys” broke into her car and stole several things from inside.

Sharing a photo of herself posing beside the damaged car, she asked that her followers message her directly if they “have any info” on the situation.

“Tonight at exactly 7:02pm during daylight, someone (2 guys) broke into my car on Miami Circle exactly 11 minutes after I got out to drop off an item,” she captioned her post.

Among the items that were stolen was a gift from Porsha Williams.

“They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment, which was empty, and he took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday, which had my Canon camera in it with my sons recent graduation pictures on the memory card,” she continued.

“You can’t see in my car. I have 360 limo tint, the items they took are sentimental to me,” she added. See her post below.

